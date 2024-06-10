‘October 7 Failures’ – Gaza Division Commander Resigns

Brigadier General Rosenfeld is not the first senior commander in the Israeli army to resign over the inability to anticipate the Hamas operation.

The commander of the Israeli army’s Gaza Division announced his resignation on Sunday, citing his failure to protect Israeli military bases and settlements during the October 7 Hamas operation, Israeli media reported.

“On October 7, I failed in my lifetime mission to protect the Gaza border communities,” Brigadier General Avi Rosenfeld stated, according to Anadolu news agency.

“Everyone has to take responsibility for their part, and I am the one in charge of the 143rd Division,” he added.

Brigadier General Rosenfeld is not the first senior commander in the Israeli army to resign over the inability to anticipate the Hamas operation.

In April, Aharon Haliva, the head of the army’s Military Intelligence Directorate (AMAN), also resigned due to the failures on October 7.

This latest resignation comes amidst Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,124 Palestinians have been killed, and 84,712 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, Anadolu)