By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The total number of Palestinians arrested since October 7 has risen to over 9,125.

At least 22 Palestinians, including a child and a woman, have been arrested by Israeli occupation forces in the occupied West Bank in the past 24 hours, according to the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA.

Citing the Palestinian Prisoners’ Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS), WAFA said the arrests were concentrated in the Jenin governorate, with other arrests taking place in Hebron (Al Khalil), Tulkarm, Ramallah, Qalqilya, and Jericho.

Early on Saturday, a 22-year-old Palestinian youth succumbed to his injuries sustained during a dawn raid by Israeli forces on the town of Anabta, east of Tulkarm, reported the Al Mayadeen news agency.

In Arraba, south of Jenin, occupation forces detained a Palestinian woman and at least six youths, after raiding their homes.

In Hebron, three brothers were arrested in a dawn raid, sons of a detainee.

Israeli forces shot and killed this man in Jenin while he was riding his motorbike in front of their armored vehicle, then continued on with no regard for his life or safety. It is clear he posed no threat. Colonial Israeli forces murder on a whim and destroy with impunity. pic.twitter.com/SPSGcCAV3o — Good Shepherd Collective (@Shepherds4Good) June 7, 2024

Woman Assaulted

Witnesses told WAFA that Israeli forces physically assaulted a woman during a raid on a house in the village of Fasayil, north of Jericho. The woman was severely injured and subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

Eid Brahamah, the director of the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) in Jericho, told WAFA that Israeli forces stormed Fasayil village and detained three Palestinians after assaulting them, searching their homes, and vandalizing their property.

Brahamah said that Israeli forces also stole gold jewelry, cash, and mobile phones from the detainees’ homes.

Armed clashes took place between resistance fighters and invading occupation forces in Balata camp, east of Nablus, in the early hours of Sunday.

In Ramallah, occupation forces detained two Palestinian youths at the entrance to Sinjil and raided the village of al-Janiya, west of the city, reported Al Mayadeen.

Settler Attacks in Masafer Yatta

Illegal Jewish settlers on Sunday attacked residents, vandalized olive trees, and chased shepherds, in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, according to WAFA.

The settlers stole barbed wire and released their sheep onto Palestinian land.

WAFA said a group of settlers attacked the Makhamra family in the village of Susiya, and forced the farmers to leave their lands.

Meanwhile, settlers from the illegal Itzkhar Man colony uprooted about 200 olive trees in Ain al-Bayda area owned by citizen Issa Ahmed Zein, released their livestock onto the Palestinians’ lands, and stole barbed wire.

Settlers also pursued shepherds in Fatih Sidra area, as well as in Al-Mufaqara area, and forced some shepherds to leave the pastures in Litwani area.

(PC, WAFA, Al Mayadeen)