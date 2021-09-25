Israeli Forces Shoot, Kill Palestinian Young Man in Beita

September 25, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Mohammad Ali Khabisa, 28, was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers in Beita. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian young man was shot and killed on Friday by Israeli occupation soldiers in the village of Beita, near Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said 28-year-old Mohammad Ali Khabisa sustained a critical gunfire injury in the head after he was shot by Israeli soldiers during the weekly anti-settlement protests in the village.

Khabisa was rushed to a nearby healthcare center, where he was announced dead of his critical wounds, WAFA reported.

Over eight Palestinian protesters were also injured during the clashes with the Israeli occupation forces in Beita, WAFA added.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

