WATCH: Jewish Settler Rams Vehicle into Palestinian Child, Injures Him

A Jewish settler on Thursday morning rammed his vehicle into a Palestinian child and injured him near the illegal settlement of Kiryat Arba, near Hebron (Al-Khalil).

Local sources confirmed that a 7-year-old Palestinian child, identified as Abdelrahim al-Jabari, was run over by a Jewish settler, who fled the scene. The child was rushed to a hospital, where medics described his condition as moderate.

#Watch | An Israeli settler rammed and moderately injured a 7-year-old Palestinian child in Wadi al-Hussein area in the occupied city of Hebron. The colonial settler ran away, and the Israeli occupation forces made no efforts to find and punish him.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/MBDrGnkQc1 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 2, 2021

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the occupied West Bank.

There are over 700,000 Israeli settlers living in illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem in violation of international law, particularly the Fourth Geneva Convention.

(QNN, PC, Social Media)