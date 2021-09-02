WATCH: Jewish Settler Rams Vehicle into Palestinian Child, Injures Him

Abdelrahim al-Jabari, 7, was run over by a Jewish settler near Hebron. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Jewish settler on Thursday morning rammed his vehicle into a Palestinian child and injured him near the illegal settlement of Kiryat Arba, near Hebron (Al-Khalil).

Local sources confirmed that a 7-year-old Palestinian child, identified as Abdelrahim al-Jabari, was run over by a Jewish settler, who fled the scene. The child was rushed to a hospital, where medics described his condition as moderate.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the occupied West Bank.

There are over 700,000 Israeli settlers living in illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem in violation of international law, particularly the Fourth Geneva Convention.

