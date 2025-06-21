Trump Caught between MAGA Opposition and Hawks on Iran – Report

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Trump is facing mounting pressure from both MAGA allies and GOP hawks as he delays a decision on military action against Iran, The Washington Post reported.

US President Donald Trump is facing mounting pressure over his stance on Iran, as competing voices within his inner circle, party, and foreign policy sphere push him toward drastically different paths, The Washington Post reported on Saturday.

In the days following his dramatic early departure from the G7 summit in Canada—where he warned civilians to “evacuate Tehran”—Trump has sought to buy time amid growing calls for clarity, according to the report.

On Friday, the president said he needed “more time to decide,” adding that he was waiting to see “whether or not people come to their senses.”

Despite the war-like rhetoric earlier in the week, Trump now appears to be leaning toward delay, influenced by voices urging restraint.

“Based on the fact that there’s a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks,” Trump instructed Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to read in a statement to reporters.

Behind the scenes, Trump has been engaged in what the Post describes as “a relentless battle for (his) ear.”

Sources familiar with the matter reportedly said the president has taken calls from donors, right-wing media figures, and elected officials—many offering opposing views.

The Post highlights how this internal tug-of-war reflects Trump’s own conflicting instincts: a deep distrust of Iran’s nuclear ambitions versus his reluctance to enter a new war, especially one that could define his presidency.

On Thursday, according to The Post, Trump lunched with Steve Bannon, the former White House adviser and a vocal leader of the MAGA movement’s anti-intervention wing.

“Bannon arrived at the White House after skipping the 11 a.m. hour of his two-hour morning show, ‘War Room’,” the report noted, adding that he had used the show to ridicule the urgency projected by pro-Israel hawks, calling their arguments a manipulative “upsell.”

According to the report, Bannon’s stance echoes that of other influential figures like Charlie Kirk, who also visited the White House this week. According to the Post, Kirk “emphasized to his millions of followers that he trusts Trump’s instincts,” while warning against being dragged into a drawn-out conflict with Iran.

“The drumbeat of MAGA opposition to the U.S. joining Israel in its conflict with Iran stands in contrast to the chorus of hawkish Republicans urging Trump to strike and even seek regime change,” the report noted.

Sen. Lindsey Graham declared on Fox News: “Wouldn’t the world be better off if the Ayatollahs went away?” Days earlier, Sen. Ted Cruz argued it would be in the US’ interest to see “regime change” in Tehran.

While the president has not ruled out a strike, he has noticeably cooled his rhetoric in recent days. As The Post noted, “Trump spent much of the day Friday trying to shift public attention to anything but Iran,” instead focusing on domestic issues and his political grievances.

Meanwhile, European efforts to mediate have also gained some ground. Friday’s meeting in Geneva between Iran and top EU powers yielded no breakthrough but, according to the report, signaled a continued push for diplomatic solutions.

A White House official told The Post that Trump “supports diplomatic efforts from our allies that could bring Iran closer to taking his deal.” Still, Trump remained skeptical, saying, “Europe is not going to be able to help on this one.”

Even as he dismissed European influence, Trump confirmed that US officials remain in contact with Iran. His special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, did not attend the Geneva talks but “has remained in correspondence with Iranian officials,” according to Leavitt.

The president’s decision-making process has been marked by delays and deflections. For now, the deadline he has imposed is two weeks.

“We’re going to see what that period of time is,” Trump told reporters Friday. “And I would say two weeks would be the maximum.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)