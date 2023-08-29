Tunisian President Declares Country’s Stance on ‘Normalization’ with Israel

Tunisia’s President said that the Palestinian cause is central to the whole nation and the term ‘normalization’ does not exist in Tunisia’s thinking.

Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Tuesday that the Palestinian issue is the central issue of the entire nation, adding that “anyone who talks about normalization I tell him that this term does not exist at all.”

Saied added in a video published by the Tunisian presidency at an event, at the Carthage Palace, where four ambassadors were handed their credentials:

“Although the Palestinian state has ambassadors … Do not forget the Palestinian right. The legitimate right. The Palestinian issue is the central issue of the whole nation, and to those who talk about normalization, I say that this term does not exist at all.”

He added that Palestine must return to the Palestinian people, they must regain their rights in all of Palestine, and Palestine should be an independent State with Al-Quds Al-Sharif – East Jerusalem – as its capital.

President Saied supervised today at Carthage Palace a procession during which he handed over the credentials of new ambassadors of Tunisia in a number of countries, namely Turkey, Iran, Serbia, and Iraq.

The new ambassadors were sworn in before the president in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Tunisians Abroad Nabil Ammar.

Algeria on Board

Earlier in the day, Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf said during a press conference that Tunisian President Kais Saied’s envoy to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune confirmed that there is no intention to normalize with Israel.

Ettaf stated that the Tunisian president’s envoy confirmed that there is no intention to move towards normalization with Tel Aviv.

The Rights and Freedoms Committee in the Tunisian parliament began earlier studying a draft law calling for the criminalization of normalization with Israel, after previous governments and parliaments failed to enact such a law despite demands for its approval.

These statements were made in the context of a political crisis in Libya that led to the firing of the country’s foreign minister, and eventually her escape from the country.

Fleeing Libya

Libya’s Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush has fled the country, soon after her suspension for violating Libyan laws regarding normalization with Israel.

The head of Libya’s government had suspended the Mangoush after her Israeli counterpart alleged that they had a ‘high-level’ meeting in Italy last week.

According to the Associated Press, “Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who heads the government of national unity in the capital, Tripoli, also referred Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush, for investigation over the meeting.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced on Sunday that the countries’ foreign ministers had met the previous week in Rome.

(RT Arabic, PC)