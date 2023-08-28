BREAKING: Libyan Foreign Minister Who Met Top Israeli Official Flees Country

Libya’s Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush has fled the country, soon after her suspension for violating Libyan laws regarding normalization with Israel.

The head of Libya’s government had suspended the Mangoush after her Israeli counterpart alleged that they had a ‘high-level’ meeting in Italy last week.

According to the Associated Press, “Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who heads the government of national unity in the capital, Tripoli, also referred Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush, for investigation over the meeting.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced on Sunday that the countries’ foreign ministers had met the previous week in Rome.

He also praised “the great potential for the relations” between Israel and Libya.

Cohen’s statement prompted huge demonstrations across Libya, the BBC reported.

According to the BBC, “Protests broke out in the capital Tripoli and some other cities following news of the meeting. Roads were blocked, tires burnt, and demonstrators waved the Palestinian flag.”

Libya does not recognize Israel, nor does it have diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv.

Under a 1957 Libyan law, it is illegal for Libyan officials to normalize ties with Israel.

Mangoush fled to Turkey following the Israeli announcement of the meeting, according to a Libyan Foreign Ministry official, AP reported.

