225 Days of Devastation – Gaza Genocide Continues

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has now persisted for 225 days, marked by continuous massacres and heavy bombardments focusing on Jabaliya, Khan Yunis, and Rafah.

On Saturday morning, Israeli warplanes pounded a house in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, killing two Palestinians, while artillery shelling targeted east and central Rafah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli forces opened gun and artillery fire towards Palestinians, in the southeastern part of Rafah, injuring a number of them. The casualties were rushed to the Kuwait Specialized Hospital.

Israeli fighter jets also targeted the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip and the Miraj area, north of Rafah, resulting in a number of casualties.

Additionally, the eastern and central areas of Rafah experienced heavy artillery shelling and gunfire from Israeli helicopters.

In Khan Yunis, also located in the south, the Al-Farahin area in the town of Abasan Al-Kabira was struck by an Israeli raid.

4-year-old Rital i has suffered injuries from an Israeli bombing in Gaza. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/kLPGC7tVbP pic.twitter.com/v12i0CzgYY — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 18, 2024

An Israeli bombing in the Ma’an area of Khan Yunis, targeting a house belonging to the Aslih family, resulted in injuries.

WAFA quoted medical sources as saying that the occupation forces opened artillery and machine gunfire towards the area east of the al-Bureij and al-Maghazi refugee camps in the central Gazza Strip.

In the northern Gaza Strip, at least 15 civilians today were killed and 30 others were injured as a result of bombing and targeting by the Israeli occupation army in the Jabalia refugee camp, WAFA reported.

The occupation tanks bombed the entrance to one of the shelter centers in Jabalia camp, and targeted citizens who tried to return to their homes inside the camp, resulting in the killing of several civilians and causing multiple casualties.

Sources cited by WAFA said that the humanitarian situation inside the camp, which has been subjected to continuous bombardment for days, is catastrophic, in light of the siege imposed on the families still inside it, in light of the scarcity of the necessities of life, such as food, water, and medicines.

Ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach the camp and retrieve bodies and injuries from inside it, which portends a real disaster.

Quds News Network also reported that Israeli soldiers reportedly set fire to homes and shops in Jabaliya.

Member of South Africa's legal team, Adila Hassim, fights back tears while demanding action from the International Court of Justice. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG. https://t.co/kLPGC7tVbP pic.twitter.com/eILaezuQVx — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 18, 2024

Staggering Death Toll

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,303 Palestinians have been killed, and 79,261 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(The Palestine Chronicle)