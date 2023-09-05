Hamas Explains Motive Behind Latest Resistance Operation Near Jericho

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An Israeli soldier was wounded and a Palestinian was killed on Tuesday in an exchange of fire north of the city of Jericho in the Jordan Valley. This was seen by Palestinian as a response to the humiliation of several Palestinian women in Al-Khalil (Hebron).

The Israeli army announced the death of the alleged Palestinian attacker.

Israel’s Channel 14 said a soldier was moderately wounded, adding that the “perpetrator had been liquidated.” The victim was identified as 16-year-old Mohammad Zubeidat.

Aljazeera Arabic Channel quoted Israeli sources saying that a force of border guards spotted a gunman in the area and clashed with him.

The same sources said that the perpetrator managed to shoot and wounded a soldier near the village of Zubeidat, before being killed.

The Israeli occupation army said that it is verifying whether the attacker was the same one who fired two hours earlier at a compound near one of the area’s settlements.

Following the operation, the Israeli army reportedly closed what is known as Route 90, which runs roughly from the border with Lebanon and cuts off the entire Jordan Valley.

Exchange of gunfire between Israeli occupation forces and a Palestinian fighter north of #Jericho. A Palestinian teenager, 16-year-old Mohammad Zubaidat, was killed and an Israeli soldier was wounded. pic.twitter.com/pYGOT2v2fg — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 5, 2023

Hamas Reacts

The Palestinian Islamic movement, Hamas said that “the guerrilla operation in the Jordan Valley was carried out by the rebellious youth in response to the crime of the occupation .. (in) Al-Khalil (Hebron).”

A joint investigation by B’Tselem and Haaretz had revealed that five Palestinian women from Hebron were abused by Israeli soldiers who forced women to undress in an incident on the tenth of last month.

A Hamas spokesman said that the resistance would continue its strikes against the occupation and its settlers until they pay for their crimes against these women.

Nur Shams

The shooting in the Jordan Valley comes a day after the Israeli army stormed the Nur Shams camp in Tulkarm, and a day after a similar storming of Jenin and its refugee camp in the northern West Bank.

A Palestinian youth was killed, and another seriously injured in clashes with the Israeli occupying forces during their dawn incursion into Nur Shams camp.

Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital confirmed the death of Ayed Abu Harb after the occupation forces fired a live bullet at his head.

Eyewitnesses said that large forces of the occupation army participated in storming the camp from several directions, and destroyed streets and roads, before withdrawing three hours later.

Abu Harb’s death brings the number of Palestinians killed by the occupying forces since the beginning of this year to 232.

(AJA, PC)