Hamas Warns Israel: Flag Day March Could Raise Tensions

June 14, 2021 Blog, News
Top Hamas official Dr. Musa Abu-Marzouq. (Photo: Video Grab)

Senior Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzouk warned this weekend that a planned contentious demonstration by Israeli ultra-nationalists in occupied East Jerusalem on Tuesday could spark another war.

The comment came days before a “Flag Day” march in Jerusalem’s occupied Old City, which could raise tensions between Israelis and Palestinians.

“Our decision is already made that it is possible the war will return,” Marzouk said, if Israel continues to carry out “its usual activities”.

The newly installed Israeli government – which won a vote of confidence Sunday – is supposed to take a final decision on whether to grant permission for the march during a Monday meeting.

The march was scheduled for May 10 but was canceled. Israel’s bombing in the Gaza Strip killed over 250 Palestinians including dozens of children.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)

