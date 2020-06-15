Two Palestinian Workers Injured in Israeli Army Pursuit near Apartheid Wall

Two Palestinian workers were injured today during a pursuit by Israeli soldiers near the Israeli Apartheid Wall, in the northern West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli soldiers chased a number of workers near the village of Anin, west of Jenin, as they apparently were trying to enter Israel through the separation barrier in search of work.

Two of the workers fell off the cliff during the pursuit and suffered fractures and bruises. They were detained and taken to a hospital in Israel.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)