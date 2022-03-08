WATCH: Israeli Forces Demolish Homes of Two Prisoners in Jenin

March 8, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli forces demolish the homes of two Palestinian prisoners in Jenin. (Photo: via WAFA)

Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday blew up the homes of two prisoners in the neighborhood of Silat Al-Harithiya in Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Palestinian sources said that occupation forces blew up the houses of Ghaith and Muhammad Jaradat.

At least eight Palestinians were wounded by live bullets and dozens suffered suffocation as a result of the use of tear gas, during confrontations with occupation forces in the town.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli forces turned Silat Al-Harithiya into a military barracks, closed all entrances to the town and prevented citizens from entering or leaving it, while a reconnaissance plane flew overhead.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

