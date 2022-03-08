WATCH: Israeli Forces Demolish Homes of Two Prisoners in Jenin

Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday blew up the homes of two prisoners in the neighborhood of Silat Al-Harithiya in Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Palestinian sources said that occupation forces blew up the houses of Ghaith and Muhammad Jaradat.

The occupation blows up the house of the prisoner Sheikh Muhammad Youssef Jaradat in the town of Silat Al-Harithiya, west of #Jenin.#Palestine pic.twitter.com/nRDG6QpEbQ — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) March 8, 2022

At least eight Palestinians were wounded by live bullets and dozens suffered suffocation as a result of the use of tear gas, during confrontations with occupation forces in the town.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli forces turned Silat Al-Harithiya into a military barracks, closed all entrances to the town and prevented citizens from entering or leaving it, while a reconnaissance plane flew overhead.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)