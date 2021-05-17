Two Palestinians Injured as Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Refugee Camp in Jerusalem (VIDEO)

May 17, 2021
Armed Jewish settlers escorted by Israeli soldiers in West Bank. (Photo: ISM, via Wikimedia Commons)

Two Palestinians were injured after Jewish settlers carried out attacks on parts of occupied East Jerusalem on Sunday, including a refugee camp, according to state media.

Jewish settlers, escorted by Israeli police, assaulted Palestinian residents in Shu’fat refugee camp and the neighborhood of Beit Hanina, north of Jerusalem, local officials told the Palestinian Authority’s Wafa news agency.

Palestinian residents in the Beit Hanina neighborhood and Shufa’at refugee camp confronted Israeli settlers who reportedly vandalized properties in the area. Israeli police fired tear gas, stun grenades, and rubber bullets at the Jerusalem residents.

One person was injured after being shot in the abdomen with a rubber-coated steel bullet and another after being struck in the head by a stun grenade.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)

