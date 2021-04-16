Syria’s Refugees in Gaza Demand Compensations, Housing Arrangement (PHOTOS)

By Fawzi Mahmoud - Gaza

Palestinian refugees who fled Syria to Gaza as a result of the war continue their protests at the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

Unlike Syrian refugees in other parts of the world, the families that made their way to Gaza received little support from the international community.

About 400 families arrived in Gaza between 2011 and 2012. That number, however, has been reduced to 160, as most refugees opted to escape besieged Gaza due to the Israeli siege and the difficult living conditions there.

Participants in the protest told The Palestine Chronicle that UNRWA had promised to improve living conditions for Palestinian refugees from Syria, through coordination with donor countries. Their main demand is that a new neighborhood is constructed for these impoverished families. However, their demands remain unmet.

(All Photos: Fawzi Mahmoud)



(The Palestine Chronicle)