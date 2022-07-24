Two Palestinians Killed, 10 Wounded in Israeli Raid on Nablus (VIDEO)

Two Palestinians were killed on Saturday night and ten others wounded in a raid carried out by Israeli occupation forces on the city of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that an Israeli army force stormed Al-Yasmina neighborhood in the Old City of Nablus after midnight and cordoned off a house, which was later bombed with explosives. Moreover, Israeli forces opened fire at Palestinians, killing two.

The moment when the Israeli occupation forces targeted the house of the Palestinian family of Al-Azizi with an anti-armor missile in Al-Yasmina neighborhood in Nablus. pic.twitter.com/eQkjQaZvao — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) July 24, 2022

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the two victims as Mohammad Bashar Azizi, 25, and Abderrahman Jamal Soboh, 28.

Ten other Palestinians were also injured in clashes that erupted in the area in the aftermath of the Israeli attack. One of them is reported in critical condition after being hit with a bullet in his head.

Photos show the trail of destruction left by Israeli occupation forces who targeted the home of the Palestinian family of Al-Azizi with a missile during a military raid into the occupied West Bank city of Nablus at dawn today. pic.twitter.com/Ev9cgQ03NZ — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) July 24, 2022

The Palestinian political groups in Nablus announced a one-day general strike in the city, in honor of the two slain Palestinian young men.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)