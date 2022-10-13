Palestinian Students Suffocate after Israeli Forces Targeted School near Gaza

Dozens of Palestinian students suffered from suffocation on Thursday after Israeli forces fired tear gas bombs toward a school in the refugee camp of al-Bureij, in the central Gaza Strip, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that the Israeli soldiers, stationed to the east of the Strip, fired tear gas bombs towards the Qisarya Middle School, causing several suffocation cases among students who inhaled the tear and toxic gas fired at them.

Palestinian students of Al-Qaysariyya Primary School suffocated as Israeli occupation forces targeted them with tear gas canisters at their school in Al-Bureij camp in the central of Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/48rvzTIxMa — V PALESTINE 🇵🇸 (@V_Palestine20) October 13, 2022

He added that the casualties were moved to the hospital for treatment.

Israeli soldiers regularly harass and attack Palestinian students. On September 29, Rayan Suliman, a 7-year-old Palestinian boy from the village of Tuqu near Bethlehem, died while being chased by Israeli soldiers, who accused him and his peers of throwing stones.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)