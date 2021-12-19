Two West Bank Schools Evacuated as Israeli Forces Storm the Area

Israeli soldiers provoke students and residents in the village of Till, in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: via WAFA)

Two Palestinian schools in the village of Till, to the west of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, have been evacuated after clashes with Israeli forces erupted in the area, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Tareq Alawneh, head of the Directorate of Education in Nablus, told WAFA that after Israeli soldiers tried to provoke students, two schools were evacuated to guarantee the safety of the schools’ students.

Munther Shtayyeh, head of the village council, told WAFA that after the schools were evacuated, the clashes broke out, during which Israeli soldiers fired tear gas.

No casualties were reported.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

