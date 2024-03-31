The War in Tal Al-Hawa – Resistance Roundup – Day 177

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Resistance attacks at Israeli soldiers stationed in and around Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza continue unabated.

Meanwhile, shelling, sniping, and the daily destruction of Merkava tanks continue to define the nature of the battle between invading Israelis and Palestinian Resistance fighters.

Much of the fighting on the 177th day of the Israeli war was concentrated in the northern parts of Gaza, particularly the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Qassam detonate a Shawaz EFP vs IDF Merkava tank during battle of Shifa. [Qassam Brigades 26/3] pic.twitter.com/B3gNDeqfAp — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) March 26, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell, west of the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters successfully sniped a Zionist soldier in the vicinity of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City, hitting him directly. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombard enemy soldiers and vehicles penetrating the vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City with heavy-caliber mortar shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades strike an enemy operations command center west of the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City with mortar shells.”

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen targeting Israeli forces in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City with mortar shells. pic.twitter.com/7Tf6GCa7Uu — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 31, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“Our fighters were able to snipe a Zionist soldier from the engineering unit near Al-Taqa, east of Gaza City. “We bombarded enemy soldiers and vehicles stationed around the Al-Shifa Complex, west of Gaza City, with standard mortar shells. “Our fighters engaged in fierce clashes with automatic and appropriate weapons against a special Zionist unit after monitoring and luring it south of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:15 PM on Sunday, 31-03-2024, targeted the Ramim barracks with artillery shells, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 1:18 PM on Sunday, 31-03-2024, targeted the Malikiyah site with Burkan missiles, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack with assault drones against the newly established artillery position of “Brakhta” and the surrounding enemy soldiers’ presence in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, achieving direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 15:45 on Sunday, 31-03-2024, targeted the Zebdine barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with artillery shells.

#Hezbollah's fighters launched attacks on Israeli artillery positions and soldiers using several suicide drones that accurately hit their targets.#Lebanon#Palestine https://t.co/jmgWyZTSC3 — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) March 31, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 15:45 on Sunday, 31-03-2024, targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba Hills with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 15:55 on Sunday, 31-03-2024, targeted the newly installed surveillance equipment at the Jaradah point with appropriate weapons, and it was destroyed. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 05:00 PM on Sunday, 31-03-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of Al-Manara site with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:10 PM on Sunday, 31-03-2024, targeted an Israeli military force inside the Metulla site with artillery shells, causing confirmed casualties among them.”

(The Palestine Chronicle