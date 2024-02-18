GAZA LIVE BLOG: US to Veto Algeria Res. | WHO: Nasser is Out of Service | Israel Intensify Rafah Raids | Barghouti in Isolation – Day 135

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The United States threatened to veto a UNSC resolution introduced by Algeria and calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, which will be discussed next Tuesday. The head of the World Health Organization said that the Nasser Medical Complex is out of service, after a week-long Israeli siege and continued raids. Israel intensified its strikes on Gaza, while government officials claimed that negotiations are still on. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 28,985 Palestinians have been killed, and 68,883 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Sunday, February 18, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: two missiles were fired from southern Lebanon towards the Israeli Zibdin barracks in the occupied Shebaa Farms.

NETANYAHU: We reject international diktats regarding the permanent settlement with the Palestinians.

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The Israeli army bombed 29 homes during the past 24 hours, resulting in dozens of casualties.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: There are only 25 medical staff remaining at Nasser Medical Complex.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 28,985 Palestinians have been killed, and 68,883 wounded in Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

ISRAEL HAYOM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet tomorrow evening, Monday, with representatives of the families of detainees in the Gaza Strip, after freezing the Cairo talks and demanding the families to hold a meeting with the war government.

KAN: Israeli forces from Military Intelligence and the Shin Bet detained the director of Nasser Atef Al-Hout Hospital, and his arrest has not yet been decided.

KAN: Israeli forces from Military Intelligence and the Shin Bet detained the director of Nasser Atef Al-Hout Hospital, and his arrest has not yet been decided.

LEBANESE NEWS AGENCY: Israel lcarried out two raids on a house in Yaroun, which did not result in casualties, and bombed the town of Wadi Beit Lev.

AL-AQSA TV: Flour is running out in the Central Governorate in the Gaza Strip.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: Israeli forces arrested 70 medical personnel at Nasser Hospital.

Sunday, February 18, 11:30 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted the vicinity of a school housing displaced people in the town of Al-Qarara, northeast of Khan Yunis.

BELGIAN FM: There is no European agreement to impose sanctions on Israel.

Sunday, February 18, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house on Mansoura Street, east of the Shejaiya neighborhood in Gaza City, which has been subjected to heavy bombardment since last night.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house on Mansoura Street, east of the Shejaiya neighborhood in Gaza City, which has been subjected to heavy bombardment since last night.

GAZA MUNICIPALITY: Israel has destroyed 42,000 meters of water lines and networks, 40 wells, 9 tanks, and 480 water valves used in agricultural irrigation networks since October 7.

WASHINGTON POST (quoting Israeli source): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rejection of the demands of Hamas does not mean that he prevents the negotiators from engaging in the talks and working behind the scenes to reach an exchange deal.

Sunday, February 18, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israel launched a raid targeting a school housing displaced people east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, resulting in injuries, amid continued targeting of the city since last night.

AL-JAZEERA: Israel launched a raid targeting a school housing displaced people east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, resulting in injuries, amid continued targeting of the city since last night.

PRCS: Israeli occupation targeted with artillery shelling the third floor of Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN PRISONER GROUP: The head of the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission, Qaddoura Fares, said that the Israeli Prisons Service transferred prisoner Marwan Barghout from solitary confinement in Rimon Prison to solitary confinement in Ramla Prison.

WHO DIRECTOR: Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, is out of service after an Israeli siege that lasted more than a week, followed by continuous raids.

Sunday, February 18, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO (quoting Israeli Education Minister): the failure of the delegation concerned with the prisoner exchange negotiations to travel to Cairo does not necessarily mean anything, adding that the negotiations are continuing.

AL-JAZEERA: The death toll resulting rom the Israeli bombing of areas in Gaza City has risen to more than 50 since yesterday evening.

AL-JAZEERA: The death toll resulting rom the Israeli bombing of areas in Gaza City has risen to more than 50 since yesterday evening.

Sunday, February 18, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 3 Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted the home of the Hamad family in the Al-Zawayda area in the central Gaza Strip. Another Israeli bombing also targeted a house in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City, resulting in dead and wounded.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli gunboats bombed the coast of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, for the second time since the early morning hours, after artillery shelling that included the south and east of the city at midnight.

Sunday, February 18, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

US ENVOY TO UN: We will not pass the draft ceasefire resolution in its current form.

ALGERIA: Algeria called on the UN Security Council to meet next Tuesday to vote on a draft resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. US ENVOY TO UN: We will not pass the draft ceasefire resolution in its current form.

Sunday, February 18, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

ALGERIA: Algeria called on the UN Security Council to meet next Tuesday to vote on a draft resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, February 18, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli air strike targeted a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Sunday, February 18, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Occupation boats and artillery continue to bomb Rafah.

Sunday, February 18, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ENERGY MINISTER: No to peace agreements if they lead to a Palestinian state.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israel launched a new air strike on Rafah, south of Gaza.

Saturday, February 17, 10:30 pm (GMT+2)

MAARIV: Washington stipulated a settlement freeze in exchange for precision-guided munitions.

(The Palestine Chronicle)