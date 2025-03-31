UAE Sentences Three People to Death for Killing Former Israeli Soldier

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal has sentenced three individuals to death for their involvement in the murder of Moldovan-Israeli Zvi Kogan last November, according to a report by the Emirates News Agency.

A fourth defendant was sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the case.

According to Israeli media, Kogan, a former member of the Israeli army’s Givati Brigade’s Charedi company, was an emissary for the Chabad chapter in Abu Dhabi

The Chabad Orthodox Jewish movement is a religious organization with branches worldwide that seeks to engage both affiliated and secular Jews, as well as different Jewish denominations.

According to the report, the court ruled that the defendants deliberately carried out the killing with premeditation and intent for a “terrorist” purpose.

Combating ‘Terrorism’

Attorney General Counselor Hamad Saif Al Shamsi ordered the four defendants to be referred to an expedited trial in January, following an investigation led by the State Security Prosecution.

The investigation established that the suspects had stalked Kogan before executing the attack that resulted in his murder.

According to the Emirates News Agency, Attorney General Al Shamsi emphasized that the ruling reflects the UAE’s unwavering commitment to “combating terrorism” while upholding the principles of justice and the rule of law.

He asserted that the country’s judiciary takes a firm stance against any actions that could threaten national security and stability.

Al Shamsi further highlighted that the UAE remains a global model of coexistence and tolerance, with laws designed to safeguard all residents, irrespective of their religious or ethnic background.

He reiterated that the state guarantees security and legal protections for all individuals living within its borders.

Kogan’s Murder

Last November, the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that Kogan’s car was discovered abandoned in the Emirate of Al Ain, approximately 150 kilometers from Abu Dhabi, with signs of a struggle inside.

Israeli officials suspected the involvement of Uzbek nationals allegedly recruited by Iran, who later fled to Turkiye.

Since the UAE normalized relations with Israel as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords in 2020, Kogan had served as the country’s representative of Chabad.

Despite widespread condemnation of Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, the UAE has not severed its diplomatic ties with the occupation state.

(PC, AJA)