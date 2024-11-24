LIVE BLOG: Rocket Barrage from Lebanon | Killed, Wounded in Gaza – Day 415

Over 60 rockets were launched towards Israel from Lebanon on Sunday morning, with hundreds of thousands of Israelis in shelters and a direct hit in Mallot.
Meanwhile, Israel continued to target several areas in the Gaza Strip, killing and wounding civilians in Rafah, Al-Tuffah and Jabaliya.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,176 Palestinians have been killed, and 104,473 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Hezbollah Announces Operation
HEZBOLLAH: We attacked a military target in Tel Aviv with a barrage of high-quality missiles and a squadron of drones, and the operation achieved its goals.
100 Rockets Fired from Lebanon
ISRAELI MEDIA: Hezbollah has fired about 100 rockets towards Israeli territory since midnight.
Hezbollah Targets Ashdod Base
HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the Ashdod naval base, 150 km from the border, with a squadron of suicide drones and hit it accurately.
One Lebanese Soldier Killed, 18 Injured in Israeli Shelling
LEBANESE ARMY: One Lebanese soldier was killed and 18 others wounded in an Israeli army bombardment of an army center in Al-Amiriya, Tyre District.
Al-Qassam Bombs Israeli Headquarters in Gaza City
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We bombed the command and control headquarters of the occupation forces in the Al-Tawam area, north of Gaza City, with heavy mortar shells.
Israeli Artillery Shelling on Khiam
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation launched artillery shelling on the northern neighborhood in the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon.
Rocket Barrage towards Medulla
AL-JAZEERA: Another barrage of rockets was fired from Lebanon towards Metulla in the Upper Galilee.
Sirens Sound in Kiryat Shmona
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were sounded in Kiryat Shmona and its surroundings in the Upper Galilee after rockets were detected being fired from Lebanon.
Israeli Raid on Tyre
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Israeli warplanes launched a raid on the town of Al-Bayada in the Tyre district in southern Lebanon.
Two Israeli Settlements Bombed by Hezbollah
HEZBOLLAH:
Our fighters bombarded the Israeli settlement of Maalot-Tarshiha with a barrage of rockets.
We bombarded the settlement of Hatzor Haglilit with a barrage of rockets.
Injuries in Al-Tuffah
AL-JAZEERA: several people were injured as a result of Israeli artillery shelling that targeted Palestinians in the Al-Tuffah neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, in the central Gaza Strip.
Killed, Wounded in Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian citizen was killed and others were injured as a result of Israeli shelling targeting the Khirbet Al-Adas area north of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.
Rocket Fragments Fall in Jerzliya, North of Tel Aviv
CHANNEL 12: Fragments of a rocket fired from Lebanon fell in the city of Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv.
Israeli Injured in Maalot
ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICE: One person was injured after a rocket fell in Maalot in the Western Galilee.
ISRAELI FIRE AND RESCUE AUTHORITY: A factory was directly hit in the Maalot area of the Western Galilee.
🚨 Documentation of the large damage caused after a rocket made direct impact in Maalot in northwestern Israel.
Two Bodies Recovered in Saftawi
AL-JAZEERA: The bodies of two Palestinians were recovered after they were killed in an Israeli bombardment that targeted the Saftawi area, northwest of Gaza City.
Sirens Sound in Upper Galilee
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND:
Sirens were sounded in Kiryat Shmona, Margaliot, Beit Hillel and Tel Hai in the Upper Galilee.
Sirens wounded in Safad.
Six Missiles towards Tel Aviv
ISRAELI ARMY: Six missiles fired from Lebanon towards northern Tel Aviv, and said that it had failed to intercept one of them.
Five Rockets towards Sharon
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Five rockets were detected launched from Lebanon towards the Sharon region.
Hundreds of Thousands in Shelters after Sirens Sound in Central Israel
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were sounding in Hadera, Netanya and Sharon in central Israel after rocket fire was detected.
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Hundreds of thousands of Israelis were in shelters after sirens went off in central Israel.
Sirens Sound in Arab Al-Aramshe
ISRAELI ARMY: Sirens were sounded in Arab al-Aramshe in northern Israel.
