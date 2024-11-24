LIVE BLOG: Rocket Barrage from Lebanon | Killed, Wounded in Gaza – Day 415

As winter weather sets in, displaced Palestinians in Gaza endure additional hardships. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Over 60 rockets were launched towards Israel from Lebanon on Sunday morning, with hundreds of thousands of Israelis in shelters and a direct hit in Mallot.

Meanwhile, Israel continued to target several areas in the Gaza Strip, killing and wounding civilians in Rafah, Al-Tuffah and Jabaliya.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,176 Palestinians have been killed, and 104,473 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Sun, Nov 24, 12:46 PM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Announces Operation

HEZBOLLAH: We attacked a military target in Tel Aviv with a barrage of high-quality missiles and a squadron of drones, and the operation achieved its goals.

Sun, Nov 24, 12:46 PM (Palestine Time)

100 Rockets Fired from Lebanon

ISRAELI MEDIA: Hezbollah has fired about 100 rockets towards Israeli territory since midnight.

Sun, Nov 24, 12:46 PM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Targets Ashdod Base

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the Ashdod naval base, 150 km from the border, with a squadron of suicide drones and hit it accurately.

Sun, Nov 24, 12:46 PM (Palestine Time)

One Lebanese Soldier Killed, 18 Injured in Israeli Shelling

LEBANESE ARMY:  One Lebanese soldier was killed and 18 others wounded in an Israeli army bombardment of an army center in Al-Amiriya, Tyre District.

Sun, Nov 24, 12:46 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Qassam Bombs Israeli Headquarters in Gaza City

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We bombed the command and control headquarters of the occupation forces in the Al-Tawam area, north of Gaza City, with heavy mortar shells.

Sun, Nov 24, 11:44 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Artillery Shelling on Khiam

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation launched artillery shelling on the northern neighborhood in the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon.

Sun, Nov 24, 11:44 AM (Palestine Time)

Rocket Barrage towards Medulla

AL-JAZEERA: Another barrage of rockets was fired from Lebanon towards Metulla in the Upper Galilee.

Sun, Nov 24, 11:44 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Kiryat Shmona

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were sounded in Kiryat Shmona and its surroundings in the Upper Galilee after rockets were detected being fired from Lebanon.

Sun, Nov 24, 11:44 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raid on Tyre

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Israeli warplanes launched a raid on the town of Al-Bayada in the Tyre district in southern Lebanon.

Sun, Nov 24, 11:44 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Israeli Settlements Bombed by Hezbollah

HEZBOLLAH:

Our fighters bombarded the Israeli settlement of Maalot-Tarshiha with a barrage of rockets.

We bombarded the settlement of Hatzor Haglilit with a barrage of rockets.

Sun, Nov 24, 11:44 AM (Palestine Time)

Injuries in Al-Tuffah

AL-JAZEERA: several people were injured as a result of Israeli artillery shelling that targeted Palestinians in the Al-Tuffah neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, in the central Gaza Strip.

Sun, Nov 24, 11:44 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian citizen was killed and others were injured as a result of Israeli shelling targeting the Khirbet Al-Adas area north of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sun, Nov 24, 11:44 AM (Palestine Time)

Rocket Fragments Fall in Jerzliya, North of Tel Aviv

CHANNEL 12: Fragments of a rocket fired from Lebanon fell in the city of Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv.

Sun, Nov 24, 11:44 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Injured in Maalot

ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICE: One person was injured after a rocket fell in Maalot in the Western Galilee.

ISRAELI FIRE AND RESCUE AUTHORITY: A factory was directly hit in the Maalot area of ​​the Western Galilee.

 

Sun, Nov 24, 11:44 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Bodies Recovered in Saftawi

AL-JAZEERA: The bodies of two Palestinians were recovered after they were killed in an Israeli bombardment that targeted the Saftawi area, northwest of Gaza City.

Sun, Nov 24, 11:44 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Upper Galilee

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND:

Sirens were sounded in Kiryat Shmona, Margaliot, Beit Hillel and Tel Hai in the Upper Galilee.

Sirens wounded in Safad.

Sun, Nov 24, 11:44 AM (Palestine Time)

Six Missiles towards Tel Aviv

ISRAELI ARMY: Six missiles fired from Lebanon towards northern Tel Aviv, and said that it had failed to intercept one of them.

Sun, Nov 24, 11:44 AM (Palestine Time)

Five Rockets towards Sharon

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Five rockets were detected launched from Lebanon towards the Sharon region.

Sun, Nov 24, 11:44 AM (Palestine Time)

Hundreds of Thousands in Shelters after Sirens Sound in Central Israel

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were sounding in Hadera, Netanya and Sharon in central Israel after rocket fire was detected.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO:  Hundreds of thousands of Israelis were in shelters after sirens went off in central Israel.

Sun, Nov 24, 11:44 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Arab Al-Aramshe

ISRAELI ARMY: Sirens were sounded in Arab al-Aramshe in northern Israel.

Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

