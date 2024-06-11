Four Israeli Soldiers Killed in Gaza – Moshe Feiglin’s Grandson among Casualties

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army announced on Tuesday that an officer and three soldiers were killed in battles in the Gaza Strip on Monday.

Israel confirmed that an officer and three soldiers from the Givati Brigade were killed on Monday in fierce battles in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

This confirmed an announcement by the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, that they had detonated a booby-trapped house in Rafah.

“Al-Qassam fighters detonated a booby-trapped house inside which a zionist force was holed up in the Shaboura camp in the city of Rafah, leaving the force members dead and wounded,” Al-Qassam said in a statement on Monday

“Immediately upon the arrival of the rescue force, our fighters destroyed the vicinity of the house that was blown up with mortar shells,” the statement added.

In addition to the four soldiers, another seven were wounded, including five seriously, according to the Israeli army.

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, described Tuesday morning as “difficult” following the announcement of the deaths of four soldiers in Rafah.

The Times of Israel reported that “they all served in the Givati Brigade’s reconnaissance unit,” adding that one of the soldiers, identified as Sgt. Yair Levin, is the grandson of former Likud MK Moshe Feiglin.

According to the Israeli army, the official death toll since the war began on October 7 has risen to 650, including 298 since the ground invasion started on October 27.

The number of wounded in the Israeli army since the beginning of the war has reportedly reached 3,786, with 1,917 injured since the ground offensive began.

Israeli hospitals and media, however, have indicated that the actual number of casualties is higher than reported.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,124 Palestinians have been killed, and 84,712 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, AJA)