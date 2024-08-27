Drone Attack – Israel Assassinates Five Palestinians in Nur Shams

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Five Palestinians were killed on Monday evening when Israeli occupation forces targeted a house with a drone in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank city of Tulkarm, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA said that four loud explosions were heard in the camp, following an Israeli drone shelling that targeted a house in the al-Manshiya neighborhood, resulting in the killing of five people, including two children.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the victims as Muhannad Kamal Qarawi, 19, Jibril Ghassan Jibril, 20, Adnan Ayser Jaber, 15, Muhammad Ali Mustafa Yusuf, 49, and Mohammed Alayan, 16.

Jibril Jibril, from the city of Qalqilya, had been released in the prisoner exchange and truce deal between the Palestinian Resistance and the Israeli government last November.

The occupation forces assassinated 5 people in a bombing with two missiles on a house in the Nour Shams camp, east of Tulkarm, in the West Bank. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/uP9BI7JjiH pic.twitter.com/aTkOp8yNMr — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 26, 2024

‘Flame of Resistance’

The Islamic Jihad and Hamas mourned those killed in the attack on Nour Shams camp in two separate statements.

Hamas said in its statement that the “crimes of the occupation will not deter us (…) and that the flame of resistance in occupied Palestine, especially in the West Bank, will remain burning until the occupier is expelled from all of our pure land.”

For its part, the Islamic Jihad stated that the “escalation of crimes by the Zionist entity and its settlers in the occupied West Bank over the past few hours is a decision for an undeclared open war on our Palestinian people.”

More than 10,000 Palestinians from the West Bank, including Jerusalem, have been detained by the occupation authorities since the beginning of the genocidal war on Gaza on October 7.

Over 630 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 5,400 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

In a landmark advisory opinion on July 19, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land “illegal” and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

(PC, WAFA)