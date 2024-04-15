‘After Close Monitoring’ – Four Israeli Soldiers Injured in Hezbollah Ambush in Lebanon

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli media confirmed that four soldiers were injured, one of them seriously, in an explosion in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah announced on Monday that it ambushed a force from the elite Israeli Golani Brigade, which crossed into Lebanese territory from northern Israel.

In a statement, Hezbollah confirmed that the ambush resulted in the killing and wounding of Israeli soldiers.

“After closely monitoring and anticipating the movements of enemy forces, fighters from the Islamic Resistance planted a number of explosive devices in the area of Tal Ismail,” the statement read.

Unusual incident on the border, Hezbollah detonates a planted bomb in an Israeli force from the Golani brigade as they tried to cross the border. Initial reports of 4 wounded, 1 in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/3kQgkvbTOv — Ali Hashem علي هاشم (@alihashem_tv) April 15, 2024

“When a force belonging to the Golani Brigade crossed the border and reached the location of the devices, they were detonated, resulting in deaths and injuries among their ranks,” it added.‏

The operation, according to Hezbollah, was “in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their brave and honorable Resistance.”

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that the troops were wounded “in an explosion of unknown origin that occurred during an activity in southern Lebanon.”

“The condition of one of them is serious, the condition of two is moderate and the other is slightly wounded, according to the army,” Haaretz further reported, noting that the soldiers belong to the Golani and Yalam Brigades.

According to the paper, the wounded soldiers “were evacuated by helicopter to the hospital” and the Israeli military is “investigating the incident.”

Hezbollah says killed, injured several Israeli forces near Lebanon's southern border. pic.twitter.com/G5V399hm8K — PTVBreaking (@PTVBreaking1) April 15, 2024

Rising Tensions

This comes amid rising tensions following Iran’s attack on Saturday in retaliation for a deadly strike on Tehran’s consulate in Damascus.

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

According to Hezbollah sources, the movement has carried out 169 military operations in the first 120 days of war, killing over 2,000 Israeli soldiers.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

It attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

(The Palestine Chronicle)