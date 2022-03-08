UK Government Says It Continues to Urge Israel to Cease “Evictions”, Demolitions

The UK government announced on Tuesday that it continues to urge Israel to cease forced “evictions” and demolitions in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

“For decades, Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah have lived with the threat of eviction. The UK continues to urge the Government of Israel to cease its policy of evictions & demolitions in East Jerusalem,” UK Government Arabic Spokesperson to the Middle East & North Africa Rosie Dyas.

In an act of defiance, Palestinian activist Mohammed Abo Al-Hummus raises the Palestinian flag in front of Israeli far-right lawmaker Ben-Gvir and mobs of settlers in occupied Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/pQ9gAPDwcQ — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) March 8, 2022

Dyas made her comments as she met Palestinian families in the neighborhood, and “heard about the unjustified and unacceptable trauma they face due to threat of eviction, despite living in homes for decades.”

(EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW) Palestine and Ukraine: International Law Expert Speaks about ICC’s Double Standards With a Reader in Law at Liverpool John Moores University, and a member of the legal team for Gaza victims at the International Criminal Court (ICC).https://t.co/9btv7VVe22 pic.twitter.com/2d0gTqEJqB — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 7, 2022

The neighborhood has become a scene of massive protests against Israel’s settler colonialism in the occupied territories since the Israeli occupation authorities decided to forcibly expel dozens of families from their houses in favor of colonial settler groups.

As the campaign against Sheikh Jarrah escalates, its vital those in UK know that the main settler org involved, Elad, has a branch here named UK Friends of the City of David. Directors are co-founders of Elad: David Beeri, Yehuda Maly & IDF Spokesman Doron Spielman (VP of Elad) — Lowkey (@Lowkey0nline) January 17, 2022

Palestinians have maintained that the Israeli occupation authorities’ decision to “evict” the families from their houses in favor of the settler groups is politically-motivated and comes as part of Israel’s efforts to ethnically cleanse Jerusalemite Palestinians.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)