UK Government Says It Continues to Urge Israel to Cease “Evictions”, Demolitions

March 8, 2022 Blog, News
British Consul General visits the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. (Photo: via UKin Jerusalem Twitter page)

The UK government announced on Tuesday that it continues to urge Israel to cease forced “evictions” and demolitions in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

“For decades, Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah have lived with the threat of eviction. The UK continues to urge the Government of Israel to cease its policy of evictions & demolitions in East Jerusalem,” UK Government Arabic Spokesperson to the Middle East & North Africa Rosie Dyas.

Dyas made her comments as she met Palestinian families in the neighborhood, and “heard about the unjustified and unacceptable trauma they face due to threat of eviction, despite living in homes for decades.”

The neighborhood has become a scene of massive protests against Israel’s settler colonialism in the occupied territories since the Israeli occupation authorities decided to forcibly expel dozens of families from their houses in favor of colonial settler groups.

Palestinians have maintained that the Israeli occupation authorities’ decision to “evict” the families from their houses in favor of the settler groups is politically-motivated and comes as part of Israel’s efforts to ethnically cleanse Jerusalemite Palestinians.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

