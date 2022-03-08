Conservative UK Minister Calls for BDS Ban

Speaking in the House of Commons on Monday, senior Conservative Party minister Michael Gove said that the only way of combating antisemitism is to “stand against the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign,” the Middle East Monitor reported.

Gove, who describes himself as a “proud Zionist”, launched an attack against BDS during a parliamentary debate on social inequality.

Former Conservative MP Christian Wakeford, who defected to Labour recently, asked a question about the rise in anti-Semitism and if the government will continue to pay for security at Jewish schools and synagogues.

“The government has funded the security at Jewish locations, including synagogues and schools, and this, unfortunately, is vital to ensuring the safety of the Jewish community,” said Wakeford, also a vocal opponent of BDS. “Will the Secretary of State commit to the continuation of this funding next year, as well as ensuring that it is adjusted for the increased cost associated with inflation?”

Gove replied that “everything” will be done to ensure that funding continues. He then proceeded to denounce the BDS campaign. “One of the things we can all do across this House in order to tackle the evil of anti-Semitism is to stand against the boycott, divestment and sanctions campaign,” he said.

Last month, UK minister Robert Jenrick introduced an amendment to the public service pension schemes last month to outlaw BDS. The controversial amendment was passed by the 650-seat House of Commons with 296 MPs voting in favor and 81 against.

(The Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)