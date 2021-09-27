UK Labour Party Approves Historic Motion Calling Israel Apartheid State

The UK Labour Party Conference has voted today in favor of a motion identifying Israel as a state practicing the crime of apartheid, making it the first major political party in Europe to adopt such a position, The Middle East Monitor reported.

The motion commits the Labour party to implement sanctions including ceasing UK-Israel arms trade and trade with illegal Jewish settlements, MEMO added.

Full text of the historic motion on Palestine passed at #LabourPartyConference2021 #Lab21 pic.twitter.com/byDTUxmTEb — PSC (@PSCupdates) September 27, 2021

“Conference condemns the ongoing Nakba in Palestine, Israel’s militarized violence attacking the Al Aqsa mosque, the forced displacements from Sheikh Jarrah and the deadly assault on Gaza,” the motion read.

The motion reportedly noted reports by Human Rights Watch and B’Tselem, which earlier in the year reached a landmark conclusion that Israel was practicing the crime of apartheid as defined by the UN. The two reports highlighted how Israel’s systematic oppression of the Palestinian people amounted to the crime of apartheid.

Watch "“A Threshold Crossed”: Israel Is Guilty of Apartheid, Human Rights Watch Says for First Time" on YouTubehttps://t.co/jwFiKaPsno — MassiVLallai (@MLallai) September 23, 2021

UK Labour members also welcomed the International Criminal Court’s decision to hold an inquiry into abuses committed in the occupied Palestinian Territory since 2014, according to MEMO.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)