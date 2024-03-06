GAZA LIVE BLOG: Famine Spreads in Gaza | New Massacres Kill Scores of Palestinians | US Presents Draft Resolution for Ceasefire – Day 152

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

International humanitarian bodies warn of the expansion of famine in Gaza due to the starvation policy implemented by Israel. Meanwhile, the death toll continued to rise amid intense Israeli bombing and artillery shelling throughout the besieged Strip. While the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas explained why the negotiations are stalling, the United States reportedly distributed a draft resolution to the UN Security Council for a six-week ceasefire in Gaza. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 30,717 Palestinians have been killed, and 72,156 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Click here for the previous blogs.

LATEST UPDATES

Wednesday, March 6, 6:30 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Eight Palestinians were injured as a result of the occupation forces shooting citizens waiting for humanitarian aid at the Nabulsi roundabout in Gaza City.

US OFFICIAL: Washington is aware of reports of deaths and injuries among the crew of a ship that was attacked off the coast of Aden in southern Yemen, noting that the ship is owned by a company in Liberia.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Eight Palestinians were injured as a result of the occupation forces shooting citizens waiting for humanitarian aid at the Nabulsi roundabout in Gaza City. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/IG1tpQAXyI pic.twitter.com/OO8RpKBDkO — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 6, 2024

AP (citing Canadian official): Ottawa will restore funding to UNRWA.

Wednesday, March 6, 5:35 pm (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters targeted with rockets the site of Ruwaisat al-Alam, achieving a direct hit. They also targeted the site of Zebdin in the occupied Shebaa farms and achieved a direct hit as well.

REUTERS (Citing informed sources): Three sailors of a targeted cargo ship are lost in Bab al-Mandab and four were injured.

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IREQ: The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that it had targeted Kiryat Shmona airport in the Galilee with a drone, “in support of our people in Gaza.”

MEDICAL SOURCES: 29 bodies were recovered from different areas in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip since Wednesday morning.

AL-JAZEERA:

– Israeli warplanes carried out a raid on two houses in the Sikka area, east of Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip. – Israeli aircraft launched a raid on the vicinity of the town of Yatar in southern Lebanon. – Two Palestinians were killed and wounded as a result of Israeli shelling on Al-Salah Mosque in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip.

💢مصادر محلية: 5 شــهداء بينهم طفلتين وسيدة بعد قصف الاحتلال مسجد الصلاح في جباليا البلد pic.twitter.com/6uYRW9Uwox — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) March 6, 2024

WHO: World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said children who survived bombardment in Gaza may not survive famine.

GAZA MEDIA OFFICE:

Director General of the Government Media Office in Gaza, Ismail Al-Thawabta (Cited in Al-Jazeera): Some countries have worked hard to air aid, but unfortunately it is not enough. We need food for children and other basic items to prevent famine. The best solution for the entry of aid is to open the crossings and there is no need for any other routes.

Wednesday, March 6, 3:45 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and wounded in an Israeli bombing that targeted a car in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

AMBREY COMPANY: A ship was hit by an attack southwest of Aden.

ISRAELI MEDIA: A Hezbollah drone fell near a military site in Metulla.

Wednesday, March 6, 3:00 pm (GMT+2)

LAPID: If Netanyahu remains in office, the next catastrophe will only be a matter of time.

AL-JAZEERA: An explosion was heard in the airspace of the occupied Syrian Golan.

EUROPEAN UNION: We are working to open a sea relief corridor to support Gaza via Cyprus.

Wednesday, March 6, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

UNRWA: 162 of our employees have been killed since the beginning of the war in Gaza.

Israel continues to carry out massacres against Palestinians awaiting humanitarian aid in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/cxNg5pqPFP — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 5, 2024

AL-JAZEERA: 7 Palestinians were killed in Israeli shooting at citizens near the Wadi Gaza checkpoint in central Gaza.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Ambulance crews recovered the bodies of 16 Palestinians from various areas in Khan Yunis since dawn on Wednesday.

Wednesday, March 6, 12:45 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli air strike targeted a residential apartment in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, amid reports of casualties.

UKMTO: The British Maritime Trade Operations Authority said that it received a report today, Wednesday, about an attack targeting a cargo ship 54 nautical miles southwest of Aden, Yemen.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A number of Palestinians were injured in an Israeli bombing of a house on Al-Matahin Street, south of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

In this video, Al-Quds Brigades fighters are seen targeting gathering positions Israeli soldiers and military vehicles north of the Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/IG1tpQAXyI pic.twitter.com/xHmrrcsfiq — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 6, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: Famine is deepening and will claim thousands of lives if the aggression is not stopped and aid is not immediately brought into the Strip.

Wednesday, March 6, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Israel agreed to build about 3,500 new housing units.

AL-JAZEERA: 15-year-old Marah Talal Al-Yaziji died as a result of malnutrition in Gaza City

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed the headquarters of the occupation army in southern Gaza.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 30,717 Palestinians have been killed, and 72,156 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

https://twitter.com/PalestineChron/status/1765303365624357195

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli bombing targeting the center of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

UN: 80% of Gaza families lack clean water.

Wednesday, March 6, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

WALLA (quoting Israeli official): Gantz realized that the Israeli government is in deep trouble.

Wednesday, March 6, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Intense and continuous Israeli bombardment targeted Hamad Town and areas north of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Wednesday, March 6, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

UNRWA: About 1.7 million people were displaced inside Gaza.

WFP: The United Nations World Food Program announced the failure of its attempt to resume the delivery of aid to the northern Gaza Strip, which is on the brink of famine.

WFP: The United Nations World Food Program announced the failure of its attempt to resume the delivery of aid to the northern Gaza Strip, which is on the brink of famine. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/IG1tpQAXyI pic.twitter.com/Tov90MGjoG — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 6, 2024

LEBANESE NEWS AGENCY: An Israeli air strike on the Arid area, in southern Lebanon, resulted in 5 people being slightly injured, and all of them were taken to the hospital to receive the necessary treatment.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Human rights and Palestinian advocates in Canada have filed a lawsuit against the federal government to prevent it from issuing permits to companies to export military goods and technology to Israel.

Wednesday, March 6, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA (quoting diplomatic sources): the United States is distributing a draft resolution to the Security Council that supports a 6-week ceasefire in Gaza.

Wednesday, March 6, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: there were casualties in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: there were casualties in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/IG1tpQAXyI pic.twitter.com/vcfWtA6U8z — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 6, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

US STATE DEPARTMENT: We informed Israel that the death of children in Gaza is unacceptable.

Wednesday, March 6, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted a building in the Avivim settlement with appropriate weapons and that it had achieved a direct hit.

US SECRETARY OF DEFENSE: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met with the Minister in the Israeli War Council, Benny Gantz, on Tuesday, to discuss Israeli military operations and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: What is known as the “Islamic Resistance” in Iraq said that it targeted the power station at Haifa Airport with drones.

US STATE DEPARTMENT: US Secretary Anthony Blinken stressed to Israeli War Council member Benny Gantz the need for a humanitarian plan before any major military operation in Rafah.

Israel continues to carry out massacres against Palestinians awaiting humanitarian aid in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/cxNg5pqPFP — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 5, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

UN SPECIAL RAPPORTEUR ON THE RIGHT OF FOOD: The UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food, Michael Fakhri, said that Israel does not want any aid to reach the needy in Gaza, and that it is waging a clear war of starvation. Fakhri called for imposing sanctions on Israel for ignoring the decisions of the International Court of Justice.

(The Palestine Chronicle)