Journalist Injured as Israeli Forces Attack Palestinians in Hebron

A Palestinian journalist sustained injuries from Israeli military gunfire on Friday, as Israeli forces attacked Palestinians in Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that Israeli forces fired rubber-coated steel bullets and tear gas canisters towards Palestinians in the vicinity of Bab Az-Zawiya, injuring a journalist with two bullets in the shoulder and abdomen and causing dozens of others to suffocate.

The Journalists Support Committee reported dozens of Israeli rights violations against Palestinian journalists in February.

According to the Arab NGO, Israeli violations varied from arrests, intimidation, shooting, physical assault to using journalists as human shields.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)