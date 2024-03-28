200 Executed, Thousands Arrested – Israeli Raid into Al-Shifa Continues

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

According to testimonies from some survivors within and around the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, occupation tanks have bombarded many of the Complex’s buildings.

The Gaza Government Media Office said in a statement that “available information reports that occupation soldiers have executed more than 200 displaced citizens inside the Complex and arrested about a thousand others.”

The Israeli army confirmed in a statement that its forces are still fighting at the hospital, claiming that “around 200 saboteurs have been eliminated.”

“Medical staff and displaced individuals inside the Complex buildings are threatened with bombing and destroying the buildings over their heads or being taken out for interrogation, torture, or execution,” Salamah Marouf, head of the Government Media Office in northern Gaza, said in a statement.

Marouf added that “according to testimonies from some survivors within and around the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, occupation tanks have bombarded many of the Complex’s buildings and set large parts of it on fire.”

“We condemn this new and ongoing crime witnessed and heard by the whole world, without any movement to stop this massacre against this medical edifice and the civilians protected by the force of humanitarian law,” the statement added.

Marouf also stated that the Office holds “the Israeli occupation, the American administration, as an actual partner in this aggression, and the international community, fully responsible for the continuation of this massacre against Al-Shifa Medical Complex, against medical teams, the wounded, the sick, and the civilian displaced.”

Al-Shifa Storming

Israeli occupation forces raided the Al-Shifa Medical Hospital on March 18.

This is the second time that Israeli forces have stormed the complex since the beginning of the war on October 7.

They stormed it for the first time on November 16, after besieging it for at least a week.

Israeli forces subsequently withdrew from the hospital, after destroying its courtyards, parts of its buildings, medical equipment and equipment, in addition to the hospital’s electricity generator.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,552 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,980 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(The Palestine Chronicle)