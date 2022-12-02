UN General Assembly Adopts Resolution Commemorating Nakba Day

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on Wednesday to mark Nakba Day, which commemorates the forced expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their lands in 1948, The New Arab reported.

90 states voted in favor of the resolution while 30 – including the US, the UK, Germany, and Canada – voted against it, with 47 abstaining.

The resolution was sponsored by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the latter of which signed a normalization deal with Israel in 2020 which Palestinians widely condemned as a betrayal of their cause.

Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour praised the resolution.

“Today, this General Assembly will finally acknowledge the historical injustice that befell the Palestinian people, adopting a resolution that decides to commemorate in this General Assembly Hall the 75th anniversary of the Nakba,” he said.

“Our people deserve recognition of their plight, justice for the victims, reparation for their loss and fulfillment of their rights.”

The resolution calls for the Nakba, which falls on May 15 every year, to be commemorated in the General Assembly in 2023. It also calls for the publication of archives and testimonies related to it.

