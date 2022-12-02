Israel Angered by Netflix Film Depicting Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine

A Netflix film depicting Zionist militias killing or displacing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians during The Nakba (“The Catastrophe”) has caused outrage in Israel, The New Arab reported.

The film ‘Farha’, by Jordanian director Darine Sallam, has begun airing on Netflix on Thursday despite attacks from Israeli politicians.

The film is based on a true story, which depicts a 14-year-old girl witnessing the killing of her family through a hole in the wall of her home after her father hid her from a rampaging Zionist militia.

In interviews, Sallam has said she made the movie to shed light on the root cause of the conflict and occupation of Palestinian territories.

“The story traveled over the years to reach me. It stayed with me. When I was a child, I had this fear of closed, dark places and I kept thinking of this girl and what happened to her,” Sallam told Arab News.

The Nakba saw 750,000 Palestinians expelled from their homes by Zionist militias in a campaign that included murder, rape, and death threats.

(PC, The New Arab, SOCIAL)