UN: Israel Killed 112 Palestinians in Occupied West Bank in 2023

A Palestinian child shelters in her mother's arms during Israeli raid in the Shuafat refugee camp, near East Jerusalem. (Photo: via QNN TW Page)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces have killed 112 Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank since the beginning of 2023, the United Nations said.

In a report issued on Friday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that Israeli forces killed 112 Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank from the beginning of the year to May 29. A total of 4,229 were injured.

Moreover, illegal Jewish settlers carried out 409 attacks against Palestinians with five being killed and 105 injured, according to the report.

The homes of 575 Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank were destroyed by Israeli forces, the report added.

During Palestinian demonstrations in Israeli and Palestinian territories, 18 Israelis were killed and 111 injured.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

