UN Urges Israel to Ensure Palestinians’ Right to Education

The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Lynn Hastings, called on the Israeli government to “fulfill its international obligations to ensure Palestinians can have safe access to education,” The Middle East Monitor reported.

Writing on her official Twitter account, Hastings commented on the Israeli High Court’s rejection of a petition to stop the demolition of the Khashm al-Karm Elementary School in Badia, in the West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

The Israeli court ordered that the demolition of the donor-funded school be implemented on January 28.

Forty-seven children will be impacted by the demolition of the Khashm al-Karm Elementary School.

“The UN calls on the government of Israel to fulfill its obligations to ensure Palestinians can have safe access to education,” Hastings said in her tweet.

