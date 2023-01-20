UN Urges Israel to Ensure Palestinians’ Right to Education

January 20, 2023 Blog, News
Israeli authorities plan to demolish the Khashm al-Karm Elementary School. (Photo: via Aoude TW Page)

The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Lynn Hastings, called on the Israeli government to “fulfill its international obligations to ensure Palestinians can have safe access to education,” The Middle East Monitor reported.

Writing on her official Twitter account, Hastings commented on the Israeli High Court’s rejection of a petition to stop the demolition of the Khashm al-Karm Elementary School in Badia, in the West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

The Israeli court ordered that the demolition of the donor-funded school be implemented on January 28.

Forty-seven children will be impacted by the demolition of the Khashm al-Karm Elementary School.

“The UN calls on the government of Israel to fulfill its obligations to ensure Palestinians can have safe access to education,” Hastings said in her tweet.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*