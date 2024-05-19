Under Siege – Israeli Forces Surround Al Awda Hospital in Jabaliya

Press reports indicate that the occupation army has bulldozed the area surrounding Al Awda Hospital.

Israeli occupation forces are currently besieging Al Awda Hospital in Jabaliya, located in the northern Gaza Strip, rendering it unable to provide treatment services to the injured and sick, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported, citing medical sources.

According to WAFA, Israeli occupation artillery bombed the hospital with several shells before encircling it, thus preventing civilians and medical teams from entering or leaving, which has severely hampered treatment efforts.

Press reports indicate that the occupation army has bulldozed the area surrounding Al Awda Hospital.

On May 11, the occupation forces launched a massive attack on the city of Jabaliya and its camp in the northern Gaza Strip, following a directive for residents to evacuate the area and move towards the west of Gaza City.

A makeshift bed on a pickup truck next to a mother recounting her ordeal of being displaced from Jabalia with her injured son and family. The boy, suffering from injuries sustained during the Nabulsi roundabout massacre, required urgent blood transfusions at Kamal Adwan Hospital pic.twitter.com/6bZPQfc4Yp — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) May 11, 2024

Since the onset of the aggression, Israeli occupation forces have systematically disrupted the health system by targeting hospitals across the Gaza Strip, including Al Awda Hospital in the north.

This has involved direct threats of closure followed by targeted bombardment, which has destroyed housing departments, operating rooms, the solar energy system, water and diesel stores, drug and medical gas warehouses, transport vehicles, and ambulances along with their medical supplies.

Al Awda Hospital is the only facility in the northern Gaza Strip that offers orthopedic, gynecological, and obstetrics services, as well as general surgery, emergency care, specialized clinics, radiology, and laboratory services.

On November 21, direct shelling resulted in the death of three doctors and reduced the hospital’s operational capacity by 50%.

On December 5, the occupation army besieged the hospital for 18 days, during which three workers were killed and 12 medical staff were injured. Additionally, a hospital doctor, Ahmed Muhanna, along with three medical staff, were detained.

Director of Kamal Odwan Hospital in Jabalia: 28 people KILLED in #Israeli_bombings in SIX hours, including 10 CHILDREN and 10 WOMEN.. Many others are still trapped under rubble..#StopGazaGenocide pic.twitter.com/MUB5J7piZj — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) May 18, 2024

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,456 Palestinians have been killed, and 79,476 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

