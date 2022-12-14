UNDP Remove Tonnes of Waste from Nature Reserve in Gaza

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Gaza has recently been working on clearing a nature reserve in the Gaza Strip following investment from European countries, The New Arab reported.

In a press statement, the UNDP said that the project will cost about US$50 million in a bid to replace a previously polluted area with an open space for residents to enjoy and where clean water can flow to the sea.

“Some 22,000 tonnes of solid waste were removed from the area in the first phase of construction, and an additional 40,000 tonnes are expected to be removed in phase two which is underway,” the statement added.

“Recreation and education facilities are planned on the site which is having trees planted within it to increase its green space. The area, home to some 150 species of insects and birds, also supports a diverse array of plants,” it explained.

For years, the Gaza sea has been suffering from pollution because local authorities were forced to pump wastewater into it in the absence of a wastewater treatment plant.

Since 2007, the coastal enclave has been living under tightened Israeli blockade. In addition, it was subjected to four large-scale military wars which destroyed most of its infrastructure as well as damaged the only electricity plant in the territory.

