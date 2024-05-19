‘Unfounded’ – Egypt Rejects Reports of Withdrawal of Support for ICJ Case Against Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Last week, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry declared its official intention to intervene and support South Africa’s lawsuit against Israel at the ICJ.

Egypt has reportedly refuted claims of retracting its involvement in South Africa’s lawsuit against Israel, lodged at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over allegations of genocide committed in its military onslaught on the Gaza Strip.

Citing the private Al Qahera News channel, the Anadolu news agency reported that the channel quoted an unnamed high-ranking source as saying that “the reports circulated by Israeli media about Egypt withdrawing from supporting South Africa’s lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice are unfounded.”

The source stressed that “Egypt is determined to take the necessary measures to condemn Israeli practices before the International Court of Justice,” without providing any further details about the nature of the procedures.

The ministry said that the escalating severity and extent of Israeli attacks on Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip prompted its decision.

‘Willful Breaches’ of ICJ Ruling

South Africa took Israel to the ICJ in late 2023, accusing it of genocide in Gaza.

An interim ruling in January said it is “plausible” that Israel is committing genocide in the coastal enclave, and ordered Tel Aviv to stop such acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians.

On Thursday, South Africa presented its case at the World Court yet again, requesting an order to end Israel’s offensive in the enclave.

The South African delegation pointed to “willful breaches” by Israel against the court’s binding orders. The delegation said South Africa was compelled to return to the court due to the “continuing annihilation of the Palestinian people.”

Over 35,000 Killed

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,386 Palestinians have been killed, and 79,366 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

