Starting October 7 – Astonishing Number of Cyberattacks on Israeli Army

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel has experienced three billion cyberattacks targeting its military computer systems since October 7, according to reports from Israeli media on Friday.

Colonel Racheli Dembinski, commander of the army’s Center of Computers and Information Systems unit, told the Israeli newspaper Haaretz that “the number of attempted cyberattacks on IDF computer systems has reached 3 billion since the war started.”

These attacks specifically targeted the army’s main operational cloud computing systems, which include software used by ground troops to manage combat, locate forces, and share real-time information, she added.

Dembinski “did not specify the types or risk levels of the cyberattacks carried out during the war,” according to Haaretz.

The colonel reportedly claimed that all the attacks were foiled and that they did not lead to even one occasion in which the army’s systems have been taken out of order.”

Dembinsky admitted that at the onset of the October 7 attack, she “woke up and within a few minutes understood that this wasn’t a malfunction but some kind of broader attack.”

On Thursday, the Israeli army revealed that an investigation found the military was “not prepared for the extensive infiltration scenario” that occurred on that day.

Aside from the attacks on the Israeli military, “cyberattacks against Israeli private companies and government entities have increased recently,” according to the report.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,345 Palestinians have been killed, and 88,295 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)