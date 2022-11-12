UNGA’s Fourth Committee Adopts Four Resolutions in Favor of Palestine

The Fourth Committee of the United Nations General Assembly adopted on Friday four resolutions in favor of Palestine, including extending the mandate of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and the illegality of the Israeli settlements.

98 countries voted in favor of a draft resolution titled “Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem”.

By its terms, the Assembly would demand that Israel cease all measures that violate the human rights of the Palestinian people. It would also have the Assembly decide to request a legal advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice on the nature of the existence of the Israeli occupation in the land of the State of Palestine, including Jerusalem. 52 countries abstained, and 17 countries voted against the resolution.

164 countries voted in favor of a resolution on extending UNRWA’s operations, while six countries voted against the resolution and five others abstained. 165 countries also voted in favor of a resolution on providing assistance to Palestinian refugees, while ten countries abstained and only Israel voted against it.

Meanwhile, 160 countries voted in favor of a resolution on the property of Palestinian refugees and their revenue, while seven countries voted against the resolution, and seven countries abstained.

Palestinian Authority Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riyad Al-Maliki welcomed the vote and the international support of the resolutions in favor of Palestine, which will be adopted later by the UN General Assembly.

Al-Maliki said in a statement that the positive vote of the countries comes in light of Israel’s systematic violations against our people and their rights and its lack of commitment to international law.

