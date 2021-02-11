Report: Fatah Official to Meet Marwan Barghouti, Urge Him Not to Run for President

Member of Palestinian Fatah Central Committee Hussein Al-Sheikh is due to meet Marwan Barghouti, who is serving a life-term in Israeli jails, to urge him not to run in the upcoming presidential elections slated for July, Israeli media outlets reported.

Israel’s Kan radio said the Israeli authorities have approved Al-Sheikh’s request to visit Barghouti, noting that the visit is scheduled to take place on Thursday unless a last-minute change took place.

Palestinian minister to visit imprisoned political leader Marwan Barghouti https://t.co/07lXwB993B — Joe Catron 🇵🇸 #ICC4Israel (@jncatron) February 11, 2021

According to the radio station, Al-Sheikh “will try to persuade Barghouti not to run in the Palestinian presidential elections, scheduled for next July, in order not to break the unity of Fatah’s ranks.”

Leaders of the Fatah movement announced that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas would be the movement’s candidate in the presidential elections.

In 2005, Barghouti ran for office but withdrew from the election race, after similar visits by senior officials in the Palestinian Authority.

Big news ! Israel allows PA official Hussein Al Sheikh to visit Marwan Barghouti, who's imprisoned in Israel today — Fady Hanona (@fadehossam) February 11, 2021

He was later chosen to lead the movement’s list in the 2006 parliamentary elections.

The Fatah Central Committee is scheduled to meet on Saturday to discuss the outcome of the Palestinian national dialogue, which took place in Cairo two days ago.

Opinion polls have recently shown that Barghouti would win the Palestinian presidential elections against Abbas.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)