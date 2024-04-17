By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In 2011, Palestine submitted a bid to become a full UN member but failed to secure the required support from Security Council members.

The UN Security Council is expected to vote on a draft resolution prepared by Algeria recommending Palestine’s admission as a member of the United Nations.

“The delegation of sisterly Algeria officially presents – on behalf of the Arab Group – a draft resolution in the Security Council to recommend that the United Nations General Assembly accept full membership of Palestine in the United Nations,” Palestine’s mission to the UN posted on X on Wednesday.

It earlier posted: “Draft resolution on the State of Palestine membership to the United Nations put in blue by @AlgeriaUN on behalf of the Arab Group.”

وفد الجزائر الشقيقة يتقدم رسمياً – بالنيابة عن المجموعة العربية – بمشروع قرار في مجلس الأمن للتوصية بقبول الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة العضوية الكاملة لفلسطين في الأمم المتحدة 🇵🇸🇩🇿🇺🇳

When the Security Council approaches the final stage of negotiating a draft resolution, the text is printed in blue, reported the Anadolu news agency.

The vote on the draft resolution is expected on Thursday during the Security Council ministerial session on the Middle East.

However, the US will likely veto it.

Arab Group’s Support

On Tuesday the Arab Group, under the chairmanship of Saudi Arabia, expressed “its unwavering support for the State of Palestine’s application for full membership in the United Nations.”

“This is a long-overdue step that should have been taken not just in 2022, but since 1948,” the statement said.

The group called on “all members of the Security Council” to vote in favor of the draft resolution. “At the very least, we implore Council members not to obstruct this critical initiative.”

The statement further said that UN membership “is a crucial step in the right direction towards a just and lasting resolution of the Palestinian question in line with international law and relevant UN resolutions.”

The group said it is “high time” that the Palestinian people “are fully empowered to exercise all their legitimate rights on the global stage as an important step towards promoting the rights of the Palestinian people and the realization of the international consensus on the two-State solution on the 4 June 1967 lines.”

US Position Unchanged

US Deputy Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood previously said that the US position on Palestine’s bid has not changed, Anadolu reported.

“Our position is that the issue of full Palestinian membership is a decision that should be negotiated between Israel and the Palestinians,” Wood told reporters.

However, Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour announced on April 2 that he had sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres requesting that their membership application be reconsidered.

On April 3, Guterres wrote a letter to the UN Security Council calling for the consideration of Palestine’s request.

On April 8, the UN Security Council’s president referred the Palestinian Authority’s application to become a full member of the world body to its committee on the admission of new members.

“We sincerely hope after 12 years since we change our status to an observer state, that the Security Council will elevate itself to implementing the global consensus on the two state solution by admitting the state of Palestine for full membership,” Mansour told reporters after a meeting held to consider the request.

Observer Status

The process of admitting new UN members has begun in the Security Council. Following discussions, the council is expected to refer the matter to the Committee on the Admission of New Members.

If the committee responds positively, the UN Security Council must vote, with none of its permanent members exercising their veto power and at least nine out of 15 members voting “in favor” of a positive outcome.

If the council approves, the matter is referred to the UN General Assembly. Membership approval in the 193-member UN General Assembly requires a two-thirds majority vote.

Since 1974, Palestine has been participating at the UN as an observer.

(PC, Anadolu)