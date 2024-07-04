GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israel Studies Hamas’ Response | Exodus from Khan Yunis Continues | Sirens Sound in 25 Settlements – Day 272

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel’s Security Cabinet will meet on Thursday evening to discuss Hamas’ response to the prisoner exchange deal and ceasefire in Gaza. Thousands of Palestinians continue to flee from areas east of Khan Yunis to the Al-Mawasi area, west of the city, after receiving orders from the Israeli occupation forces to evacuate it. Air raid sirens are sounding in more than 25 settlements in the Upper Galilee, the Hula Valley, and the occupied Syrian Golan. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,953 Palestinians have been killed, and 87,266 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Thursday, July 4, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed and others were injured when the occupation forces targeted a house near Hamam al-Samra in Gaza City.

ISRAELI MEDIA: There were serious injuries among soldiers after a military vehicle was targeted by shelling from southern Lebanon.

CHANNEL 13: Hundreds of rockets and drones were launched during the last hour from southern Lebanon towards Israeli sites.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted the surroundings of the towns of Kfar Shuba, Rashaya al-Fakhar and Kfar Hamam in southern Lebanon.

HEZBOLLAH: We fired more than 200 missiles of various types at Israeli sites.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip warned that within a few hours, the electricity generators in the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, will be shut down due to the lack of fuel needed to operate them.

ISRAELI MEDIA: The army is bombing large areas in southern Lebanon, while air defenses intercept dozens of missiles and drones belonging to Hezbollah.

AL-JAZEERA: A missile was fired towards the Israeli “Ruwaisat al-Alam” site in the occupied Kfar Shuba hills.

CHANNEL 12: Israeli Channel 12 reported that Defense Minister Yoav Galant told the families of prisoners held in Gaza, “We are closer than ever to concluding a swap deal with Hamas.”

Thursday, July 4, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens are sounding in more than 25 settlements in the Upper Galilee, the Hula Valley, and the occupied Syrian Golan.

MUJAHIDEEN BRIGADES: In cooperation with the Al-Quds Brigades, we bombed the enemy’s soldiers and vehicles in the axis of advance in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza, with a barrage of mortar shells.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in the settlement of Kiryat Shmona and surrounding settlements in the Upper Galilee.

ISRAELI RADIO: Security Cabinet will meet this evening, Thursday, to discuss Hamas’ response to the prisoner exchange deal and ceasefire in Gaza.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation artillery renewed its violent shelling of the Shejaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City.

LIEBERMAN: I will do everything I can to replace Netanyahu’s government.

Thursday, July 4, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI DIASPORA MINISTER: We do not accept the withdrawal of our forces and the cessation of the war in Gaza.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Biden will pressure Netanyahu to accept the deal.

CHANNEL 12: Hamas’ response does not include the condition of a ceasefire in the first stage of the deal, but it allows for the return of the kidnapped elderly, children, sick, wounded, and female soldiers.

PRCS: The ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip has put most hospitals out of service. 96% of the population of the Gaza Strip suffers from severe food insecurity.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces began demolishing 7 houses in the village of Birin, east of Hebron in the West Bank, under the pretext of “building without a permit.”

Thursday, July 4, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli warplanes launched raids on the towns of Houla and Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon.

CHANNEL 12: Anti-government protesters set fires and blocked several axes on Ayalon Street, the main highway in central Tel Aviv.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Disagreement between the security and political establishments regarding the deal.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed and three wounded people arrived at the Baptist Hospital after the occupation artillery targeted Palestinians in Al-Shaaf Street, east of Gaza City.

AL-AQSA MARTYRS BRIGADES: Our fighters were able to shell enemy army vehicles with mortar shells on the axes of progress in the Shejaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City.

Thursday, July 4, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

SOCIAL MEDIA: The far-right Israeli Heritage Minister, Amichai Eliyahu, shared a post on his X account calling for the occupation of the Egyptian Sinai.

AL-AQSA TV: The Israeli occupation artillery is targeting the eastern areas of Khan Yunis city, in the southern Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI ARMY: An officer and a soldier were killed and 3 others were injured in northern Gaza.

Thursday, July 4, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

WHITE HOUSE: Amos Hochstein, a senior adviser to US President Joe Biden, met with French officials on Wednesday and discussed with them French and American efforts to restore calm in the Middle East.

REUTERS: Demonstrators supporting Gaza climbed onto the roof of the Australian parliament in the capital, Canberra, to denounce the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

Thursday, July 4, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Thousands of Palestinians continue to flee from areas east of Khan Yunis to the Al-Mawasi area west of the city after receiving orders from the Israeli occupation forces to evacuate it.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Commenting on the announcement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office that it had received Hamas’s response to the ceasefire proposal in Gaza, the Families of Israeli Prisoners in Gaza Authority said it would not allow the government to obstruct a prisoner exchange deal again.

UN: 9 out of 10 people in the Gaza Strip have been displaced at least once since the start of the war waged by Israel on the Palestinian enclave.

AL-JAZEERA: The Presbyterian Church in the United States has decided to withdraw its financial support for Israel, calling on companies that contribute to human rights violations in Palestine to change their position.

US MEDIA: Hundreds demonstrated outside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s home in Washington over his support for the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, with the demonstrators chanting “Shame on you, bloody Blinken.”

Thursday, July 4, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

HAMAS: We dealt with the ongoing talks in a positive spirit.

