Palestinians in Bethlehem Observe General Strike to Mourn Deceased Cancer-Stricken Prisoner

Palestinians are observing a general strike in the southern West Bank district of Bethlehem to mourn the death of a cancer-stricken prisoner, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Heading a call from nationalist factions, Palestinians are observing a general strike to mourn the death of Hussein Masalma, an ex-prisoner, who died at al-Istishari Hospital, in Ramallah, due to complications resulting from Israeli medical negligence and procrastination at the time he was in custody, WAFA added.

The strike, according to WAFA, would include all businesses, public transportation, schools and universities.

Around the funeral, martyred Hussein Masalma, in Bethlehem. Source: Shebab Agency pic.twitter.com/IHJCGovPtF — BWF Military News (@MilitaryBWF) September 23, 2021

Masalma, a resident of the Bethlehem district town of al-Khader, was arrested by the Israeli army in 2002 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

While in prison, Maslama’s medical condition deteriorated and he was subjected to medical negligence. He was suffering from pains for over two months during which the Israeli Prison Service (IPS) procrastinated in hospitalizing him, according to the Commission Director, Munqeth Abu-Atwan.

