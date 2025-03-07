US Asks Hamas to Release 10 Israeli Captives for Ceasefire Extension, Official Says

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A potential US proposal, discussed in Doha with Hamas, includes the release of captives in exchange for a Gaza ceasefire extension, catching Israeli officials by surprise, according to reports.

A US proposal, discussed during recent talks between US negotiators and officials from the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, suggests a potential deal involving the release of the remaining American captive, Edan Alexander, and other captives in exchange for a two-month extension of the Gaza Strip ceasefire and the resumption of humanitarian aid, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

The discussions reportedly took place in the Qatari capital Doha and involved senior officials, with people familiar with the talks speaking on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the negotiations.

The Post cited sources familiar with Hamas’s position as revealing that the movement is “weighing the possible advantages of a direct deal with the Trump administration”.

For its part, Hamas reportedly reiterated that “the end goal of negotiations must be full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the permanent end of the war (…) as stipulated in the agreement both parties signed in January.”

Reports indicate that there have been multiple rounds of direct talks between US special envoy Adam Boehler and senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, conducted in Doha, Qatar.

The talks represent a significant departure from past US policy, in light of Washington’s longstanding designation of it as a foreign terrorist organization.

In an earlier report, the Post cited an Israeli source “with knowledge to the matter,” as saying that “Netanyahu was not informed of the talks through official channels before they took place and was caught off guard”.

Another Israeli source revealed that “the issue could cause embarrassment for the prime minister domestically.”

According to The Post, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt did not deny the meeting, stating that Boehler has “the authority to talk to anyone.”

Additionally, Trump’s decision to engage with Hamas has received support from some US lawmakers, including staunch supporters of Israel, the likes of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina), who told Fox News that he trusts Trump.

Hamas is believed to be holding 24 living captives, in addition to the bodies of 34 others. Five of the remaining captives in Gaza are US citizens.

(The Palestine Chronicle)