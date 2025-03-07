UN Warns Situation in West Bank ‘Deeply Alarming’, Urges Protection for Civilians

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“We once again underscore that international law must be respected at all times and civilians must be protected.” Stephane Dujarric, UN Spokesperson

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric has warned about the deteriorating situation in the occupied West Bank and called for civilians to be protected as Israel’s ongoing military incursion continues to escalate.

“Our humanitarian colleagues are warning that the situation remains deeply alarming … from displacement to demolished homes and to damaged streets, due to the continuing operations being conducted by the Israeli forces,” Dujarric said at a press briefing on Thursday.

Jenin under siege for 45 days. Israeli forces continue their aggression on the city and its camp, leaving 30 killed, dozens injured and arrested, along with widespread destruction. pic.twitter.com/dLGwDGddMW — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 6, 2025

“We once again underscore that international law must be respected at all times and civilians must be protected,” he added.

At least 65 Palestinians have been killed and dozens injured, as well as tens of thousands displaced in the occupied territory since the army’s offensive began on January 21. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has reportedly said that occupation forces will remain in the refugee camps, particularly in the northern West Bank for up to a year.

Tens of thousands remain displaced in north #WestBank as Israeli forces continue operations. Aid groups have provided

✔️ daily meals

✔️ 200+ water tanks

✔️ 4,600+ m³ water

✔️ 10 latrines

✔️ 4k+ hygiene/bedding kits

and beyond. Our latest update: https://t.co/N37pVO5XXY pic.twitter.com/j7KfVDoHLw — OCHA OPT (Palestine) (@ochaopt) March 7, 2025

According to UNRWA, some 40,000 Palestinians have been forcibly displaced due to the military campaign which includes home demolitions and the destruction of vital infrastructure.

Gaza’s ‘Catastrophic’ Conditions

Dujarric also warned that the “already catastrophic” situation in Gaza “risks deteriorating even further unless the flow of aid resumes without delay.”

“We cannot emphasize enough that according to international humanitarian law, civilians’ essential needs must be met, including through the unimpeded entry and distribution of humanitarian assistance,” he stated.

Dujarric said that the UN’s shelter partners report that “tens of thousands of tents are unable to enter, at a time when hundreds of thousands of people are in need of shelter support during the winter weather.”

Escalating Food Prices

He emphasized that with no supplies entering Gaza, the UN’s food security partners report price fluctuations in the markets.

“Just to give you a closer look: the price of a 25-kilogramme bag of flour in South of Wadi Gaza on Tuesday was ranging from the equivalent of $11 to all the way up to $27,” the UN spokesperson explained.

Palestinians in Gaza are struggling this Ramadan amid soaring prices, and many have begun to stockpile food in fear of renewed starvation after Israel violated its ceasefire deal with Hamas and blocked all aid to the Strip ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/2kbQqth7xZ — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 6, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, announced on Saturday a blockade on the entry of all humanitarian aid into Gaza, hours after the first phase of the ceasefire agreement with Hamas ended.

Hamas said Netanyahu’s decision to halt humanitarian aid “is a cheap act of blackmail, a war crime, and a blatant violation of the agreement.” The movement called on mediators and the international community “to pressure the occupation to stop its punitive and immoral measures against more than two million people in Gaza.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)