Jenin: Joint Resistance Unit Kills, Wounds Israeli Soldiers

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A joint Palestinian Resistance unit has reportedly ambushed a group of Israeli soldiers in the Jenin refugee camp, killing one and wounding another.

The group included fighters from Fatah’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades, and the Islamic Jihad’s Al-Quds Brigades, Aljazeera Arabic Channel reported.

Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement that it is engaging in street fighting with Israeli soldiers at very close proximity in the alleyways of the refugee camp.

It also said that it has detonated several explosive devices beneath advancing Israeli military vehicles.

The Israeli occupation army invaded the town and refugee camp of Jenin on July 3, killing 12 Palestinians including three children and wounding nearly 120 more.

20 of the wounded are reportedly in critical conditions.

Even though Israel has announced that it has begun gradual withdrawal from the town and the camp, intense fighting is still raging inside and at the outskirts of Jenin.

(The Palestine Chronicle)