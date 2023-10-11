Israel knew about the Gaza attack in advance, top congressman says. If that is the case, why did Tel Aviv ignore the warning?

Three days before the Gaza Resistance attack on Israel, and the deadly Israeli war on the Strip, the Egyptian authorities warned their Israeli counterparts that such an operation was imminent, US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul told reporters on Wednesday.

“We know that Egypt has warned the Israelis three days prior that an event like this could happen,” McCaul said following a closed-door intelligence briefing on Capitol Hill.

“I don’t want to get too much into classified, but a warning was given,” McCaul continued. “I think the question was at what level.”

The Associated Press had reported on Monday that Israeli officials ignored repeated warnings from Cairo that Hamas was planning “something big.”

Citing a source within Egyptian intelligence, the news agency claimed that the Israeli government felt that an attack was unlikely to come from Gaza and would probably take place in the West Bank instead.

Netanyahu has repeatedly denied that he was notified of Hamas’ plans before the attack.

Shortly after McCaul spoke to reporters in Washington, an anonymous Egyptian official told the Times of Israel that Cairo’s agents did warn their Israeli counterparts about a planned Hamas attack, but that this warning may not have made it to Netanyahu’s office.

(RT, PC)