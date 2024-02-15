US Investigates Israel’s Use of White Phosphorus in Gaza – WSJ

The Wall Street Journal said on Thursday that the US State Department is investigating the use of white phosphorus by the Israeli occupation forces in its raids on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

The newspaper explained that the investigation aims to determine whether the weapons provided by the US to Israel were improperly used to kill civilians.

Over 100,000 Palestinian civilians have thus far been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza. The US is by far the world’s largest military supplier to Israel.

WSJ added that the US authorities are investigating the air attack on the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip on October 31, which led to the killing of more than 125 Palestinians.

Breaking: The U.S. is probing if its weapons were misused by Israel to kill civilians in Gaza, and looking into Israel’s possible use of white phosphorus in Lebanon https://t.co/HAWSpzoOUl https://t.co/HAWSpzoOUl — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) February 14, 2024

The US newspaper pointed out that investigators suspect that Israel may have used a bomb weighing about 907 kilograms in that raid.

Prohibited

Amnesty International said that its Crisis Evidence Laboratory verified that the Israeli military units striking Gaza were equipped with white phosphorus artillery shells.

White phosphorus is a substance that burns at very high temperatures when exposed to air, can continue to burn inside flesh, causes horrific pain and serious injury and cannot be extinguished by water.

Phosphorous bombs are internationally prohibited under the Geneva Convention of 1980, which prohibits the use of white phosphorus as an incendiary weapon against humans and the environment.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 28,663 Palestinians have been killed, and 68,395 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(WAFA, PC)