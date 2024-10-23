‘Crime of Genocide’ – Arab League Calls on Punitive Measures against Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Arab League member states called for the support of the ICJ genocide case against Israel, urging the ICC to issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant.

The Arab League called on Tuesday for punitive measures against Israel for its ongoing genocide against the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Following its emergency meeting in Cairo, which convened to discuss ways of ending Israel’s brutal war on Gaza, the league issued a statement in which they demanded an immediate end to the “crimes of genocide, forced displacement, and ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people,” Anadolu news agency reported.

The statement also called for coordinated Arab and international efforts to put an end to the over one-year Israeli genocide in the Strip.

The Arab states slammed Israel for its brutality in the attacks it is carrying out in Gaza and especially in the north of the Strip, which the Israeli occupation forces have been subjecting to a brutal siege for over two weeks now.

The statement stressed that the objective of the siege in the north is to implement a “systematic plan to completely depopulate the area,’ warning of the consequences of the deafening silence of the international community in this regard.

Moreover, the Arab states blasted the United States’ complicity in the genocide in Gaza by continuing to provide military aid to Israel.

The member states demanded more strict measures to hold Israeli officials accountable for their crimes in the ongoing genocide amongst which, taking legal action in international courts and suspending Israel’s participation in the United Nations General Assembly, Anadolu said.

The Arab League in its statement called on backing the International Court of Justice (ICJ) genocide case against Israel, urging at the same time the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue arrest warrants for Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for their complicity in the genocide in Gaza.

Quoting earlier summits and ministerial decisions, the Arab member states also called for the implementation of sanctions on Tel Aviv.

The meeting attendants demanded as well punitive measures against illegal Jewish organizations such as labeling them as “terrorist entities.”

Furthermore, the Arab League condemned Israel’s continuous denial of humanitarian aid to Gaza and denounced its targeted attacks against humanitarian organizations such as the United Nations Refugees and Relief Agency (UNRWA).

It denounced the repeated Israeli attacks against UNRWA’s staff and facilities and slammed Israel’s projected law to ban the organization’s operations in Israel and in occupied Palestine.

Arab Coordination to End Genocide

The member states of the Arab League have participated in more than one meeting since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza over a year ago to discuss the ongoing genocide in an attempt to put an end to the Israeli atrocities taking place against Palestinians in the Strip.

On September 13, a ministerial meeting involving the Arab League Contact Group on Gaza, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and several European Union ministers, called for an immediate ceasefire and full Israeli withdrawal from the Philadelphi Route.

Attendants included Palestinian Prime Minister Mohamed Mustafa and the foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye — all members of the Arab-Islamic Contact Group for Gaza — as well as the heads of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Additionally, the European Union was represented by its foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, along with the foreign ministers of Ireland, Norway, Slovenia, and Spain.

In a statement issued on September 13, the attendants reaffirmed their support of the ongoing negotiations efforts to achieve a ceasefire “in the midst of the worst crisis in the Middle East in decades”.

“We reiterate our call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages and detainees,” the statement said.

“We also call for the full restoration of Palestinian Authority control over the Rafah crossing and the rest of the borders, and a full withdrawal of Israeli occupying forces from Gaza, including from the Philadelphi Corridor,” the statement added.

Attendants at the meeting affirmed the urgent need to open all border crossings with Gaza to allow unrestricted humanitarian aid to enter the besieged Gaza Strip and commended the work of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and other United Nations agencies in service of the Palestinians in Gaza.

“We urge all parties to implement their obligations under international humanitarian law and implement the orders of the International Court of Justice,” the statement said.

Gaza Genocide Continues

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 42,792 Palestinians have been killed, and 100,412 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)