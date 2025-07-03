Impunity and Defiance: Has Slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza become ‘Normalized’?

By Iqbal Jassat

If indeed “normalization” has become a Zionist ritual of bloodshedding embedded within its racist military doctrine of extermination of Palestinians, how long will the world allow it to fester before pulling the plug?

Thus far, there is no indication that, apart from hollow condemnations from the Arab bloc of US-client states and a few European countries, no serious intervention having any meaningful consequence is evident.

On the contrary, despotic regimes such as the UAE, Morocco, Bahrain and others who have given legitimacy to the absurd notion of “normalisation” are directly complicit in the genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Just as the concept of “political will” within the US and Europe has been put to the test, so too has the much-vaunted “rules-based order” as well as the notion of “International law” been sacrificed at the altar of Zionism.

Though the Global South, led by South Africa, has made a huge impact in public consciousness and aroused anger and frustration with regard the failures of institutions including the United Nations as well as the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice, it has not ended the enormous pain and suffering endured by Palestinians.

Israel has demonstrated levels of impunity, defiance and rejection of all civilized values and norms, both in maintaining and defending its despicable apartheid reign, as well as the illegitimate occupation of Palestine and the barbaric holocaust perpetrated in Gaza – in full view of the world.

The expectation that BRICS, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and continental formations such as the African Union (AU) would wield their muscles – either individually or collectively – to at the minimum isolate and boycott the settler colonial regime, seems far-fetched.

Against their impotence, the world is reminded by the medical group Doctors Without Borders (MSF) that the US/Israel outfit ostensibly set up to provide aid, is in fact perpetrating “slaughter masquerading as humanitarian aid”.

The so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) “is degrading Palestinians by design, forcing them to choose between starvation or risking their lives for minimal supplies”, MSF said in a statement.

Though the Netanyahu dictatorship’s policies thrive on death and delusion, as well as the illusion that given Donald Trump’s support, neither he nor the Zionist regime is untouchable.

To his shock and the surprise of his allies, including hardcore rightwing racists, neither Israel nor the US could subdue the Islamic Republic of Iran, militarily or otherwise.

None of Israel’s hi-tech multi-layered defense systems could prevent Iran’s retaliatory missile launches, which struck strategic infrastructure as well as key installations. Realising that his war had backfired – despite US bombing campaigns – Netanyahu cried out for a “ceasefire” which Trump hurriedly “imposed”.

Having failed to secure any of Israel’s goals in Iran, whether it be the destruction of so-called nuclear weapons, missiles and regime change, has not only been a bitter pill to swallow, but also a game changer as it realigned the balance of power away from the settler regime.

Crucially, the power dynamics within Zionism itself have begun to alter in ways that pundits believe display powerful signs of decay.

Notwithstanding a blanket ban on coverage of the genocide in Gaza that prevents journalists from entering the besieged Strip to record and transmit news and images of Netanyahu’s war crimes, he has failed to silence his own troops from speaking out.

We learn that many of them have offered testimonies describing their military conduct in Gaza as “eerily similar to those of Nazi forces”.

Haaretz has published accounts by Netanyahu’s soldiers who expose what is described by OnePath Network as a grotesque pattern of military conduct.

“Civilians being gunned down while desperately trying to reach food distribution points, entire neighbourhoods flattened into rubble, and orders to fire without discrimination,” the network says.

It quotes a soldier who admitted, “I felt like a Nazi in Gaza. It looked exactly like we were the Nazis and they were the Jews.”

Amidst “normalisation” and the cowardice of Arab Sheikhdoms, a recent article in the Guardian dispels the myth that Israel is conducting a “just war”.

It is, in fact, extermination. And the means is sadistic, evil and utterly inhumane. Not normal!